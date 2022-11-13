Home States Tamil Nadu

15,483 cases settled through Lok Adalat in Madurai

Meanwhile In Dindigul, 2,759 cases were settled on Saturday and the total settlement amount was Rs 11.66 crore.

Published: 13th November 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Adalat logo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 15,441 cases in Madurai district court and 42 cases in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court were settled during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.In the National Lok Adalat held by the High Court Legal Services Committee in the High Court Bench, 376 cases were listed for hearing before three different benches, headed by justices B Pugalendhi, S Srimathy and R Vijayakumar respectively. Of the 376 cases, 42 cases were settled on Saturday and settlements to a tune of Rs 5.27 crore were awarded.

Principal District Judge of Madurai P Vadamalai presided over the Lok Adalat conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Madurai. About 27 benches had been constituted to hear nearly 15,938 cases, of which 15,441 were settled. The total settlement amount recorded in Madurai district court was Rs 65.55 crore. Meanwhile In Dindigul, 2,759 cases were settled on Saturday and the total settlement amount was Rs 11.66 crore.

