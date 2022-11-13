Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old TN nursing student dies by suicide at hostel

The second-year nursing student had spoken over the phone with her mother on Friday and spent the night in her friend's room in the hostel.

THOOTHUKUDI: A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on the premises of Aditanar Women's Nursing College at Tiruchendur on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as N Selvarani alias Anushiya (19) of Sakkamalpuram near Sawyerpuram. Her friends found her dead in a hostel room on Saturday morning.

The second-year nursing student had spoken over the phone with her mother on Friday and spent the night in her friend's room in the hostel. Sources said scratches and bruises were visible on Anushiya's legs and they were about two days old.
 
In a complaint to the District Collector, Nallathambi, the girl's father said the college administration had contacted him claiming that his daughter died by suicide and her body was shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchendur. "The doctors there refused to show us her body, and forced us to sign some documents. The body was then shifted to Tiruchendur Government Hospital without giving us a chance to see her. Even at the government hospital, policemen threatened us to receive the body without making any commotion," he said in the complaint.

Anushiya's relatives claimed there was no sign of suicide in the hostel room. Meanwhile, police sources said they had recovered a suicide note from her room. "She took the extreme step because she could not cope with the academic pressure. She also apologised for taking her life, in the letter," police said.

Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

