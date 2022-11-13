23 homes damaged as rains lash Cuddalore, lightning kills man

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: Due to heavy rains that lashed Cuddalore, 23 houses were damaged, and 13 livestock died in the district till Saturday. On Friday, a 38-year-old man, K Natarajan of Puliyangudi near Kumaratchi, was killed in a lightning strike while returning home from work. A case was filed and the probe is underway.

Cuddalore received the highest rainfall on Friday with Chidambaram topping the charts with 30 cm of rainfall in a single day, said Collector K Balasubramaniam. "Around 22 teams were formed in Cuddalore to monitor the rain-related issues. Till Saturday, relief centres were empty," he said, after inspecting the waterlogged Thirunaraiyur and Kopadi Anai villages near Chidambaram.



Meanwhile, water was released from Veeranam reservoir bringing the level from 47.5 ft to 45.2 ft. Around 7,500 cusecs was released through Karuvattu and Sengaal streams, and 8,145 cusecs through Velliyangal sluice. Another 65 cusecs was released through a pipeline to Chennai.For the third consecutive day, fishing in Cuddalore and Villupuram was halted. Salt production in Marakanam was hit owing to water stagnation in the salt beds.



In another incident near Veppur, Periyasamy of Nesalur sustained a fracture in his right leg as the wall of his neighbour's house fell on him. The incident occurred when he was attending nature's call on Friday. Periyasamy was rushed to Perambalur Government Hospital. A portion of the safety wall of a pond, near Thillai Kaaliamman temple in Chidambaram, collapsed on Saturday morning. Chidambaram municipality officials inspected the damaged area.

In Villupuram, a century-old banyan tree was uprooted and fell on nearby thatched houses in Pillur village. No causalities were reported. However, five houses in Thirivennainallur and Gingee were damaged in the rain. Causeways in Pillur, Mettupalayam near Valavanur, Kuyilapalayam near Kandamangalam, Orathur near Vikrawandi and Siruvadi near Valathi were closed due to the flood. Police were deployed at the causeways' entrance.

