Children with disabilities taken for a ride into forest to commemorate Dr Salim Ali's birth anniversary

Srivaikuntam Range Forest OfficerBrindha and Forester Kannan joined the students at Vallanadu hills.

Published: 13th November 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As part of the 126th birth anniversary celebration of 'Birdman of India' Dr Salim Ali, ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre took special children for a 'Birdman's Walk' at three different biodiversity hotspots of Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Thoothukudi, Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli and Vagaikulam bird heronry at Tenkasi - here on Saturday.India celebrates the birth anniversary of the eminent ornithologist Dr Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali aka Dr Salim Ali as National Birds Day. 

Over 20 special children from Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Palayamkottai visited Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary where they saw three deer species - Blackbuck, Sambar and Spotted deer. They also encountered a diverse number of birds and butterflies. Srivaikuntam Range Forest OfficerBrindha and Forester Kannan joined the students at Vallanadu hills.

As many as 25 students from Askwith School for the visually handicapped had an overwhelming experience of listening to the calls of birds, the rhythm of the streams and the chill climate of the Manjolai hills in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

Similarly, 35 special children of Santi School for Deaf and Dumb, Sivasailam visited the Vagaikulam heronry at Tenkasi district, where they took a glimpse of Black-headed Ibis, Indian Shag, Darter, Grey Heron, Purple Heron, and Night Heron that had started nesting in the Vagaikulam.

ATREE's researchers A Saravanan, A Thanigaivel, S Thalavaipandi, Maria Antony and research interns Ragul, Rahini and Javin conducted the field trips. R Muthu and Michael from St. Xavier's College, Palayamkottia also facilitated the field trips.

"The students with different disabilities had an ecstatic feeling upon witnessing the pristine beauty of the nature surrounding us. The state is duty bound to provide opportunities for the differently challenged children to experience nature", said the Programme Coordinator and Senior Research Associate at ATREE M Mathivanan.

