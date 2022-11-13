Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider Covid doctors’ demand to regularise govt employment: Court to TN

The order was passed based on petitions filed by 11 doctors who qualified the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) in 2018 but were not appointed.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has instructed state government to consider the applications of doctors on contract basis who served during the three waves of the pandemic for appointment as assistant surgeon in government service as per the relevant law.

Directing the petitioner-doctors, to submit fresh representation to the health secretary and the director of public health in two weeks  for appointment in the regular vacancies of assistant surgeons, Justice Abdul Quddhose said the authorities shall pass final orders on merits and in accordance with the law within eight weeks of receiving the applications.

The order was passed based on petitions filed by 11 doctors who qualified the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) in 2018 but were not appointed. They served on contract basis in government healthcare institutes during the pandemic, as noted by their counsel S Thanga Sivan in a suo motu writ petition, and thus their case for appointment ought to have been considered.

However, the state submitted that the petitioners were not entitled for appointment because their service during the pandemic was on contractual basis and they do not have any vested right to seek appointment since they failed to get selected in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court contract basis Covid doctors
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp