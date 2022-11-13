DMK members urge Centre to take action against NCM member 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK on Saturday urged the Union Government to take action against National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahezadi who forced Tamil-speaking officials to converse in Hindi in Puducherry.



In a statement, DMK State Convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva said in a review meeting on the Centre's welfare schemes on Friday, Shahezadi spoke in Hindi with officials, who did not understand the language. "When a senior official requested her to speak in English so that they can understand, she faulted them for not knowing Hindi, citing it was the National language. She also questioned the IAS officials how could they work without knowing Hindi, since it was an all-India service" he said.



Condemning her behaviour, Siva questioned how an NCM member could consult with Puducherry authorities without knowing the official language. The meeting did not go well, as a result of which Puducherry minorities have been affected, he added.

"India is diverse. However, since the BJP came to power, it has been trying to bring one religion, language, education and culture to the whole country in order to destroy the country's diversity. It will ruin the country in every way. But the Union rulers are giving more promotions to the politicians, judges, and lawyers who cooperate with this attitude of the Centre. Thus they are also working to fulfil the Centre's objective," he charged.



He urged the Centre to send a commission member who knows English, to hold meetings in Tamil at Puducherry. "Further, the Centre should also ensure that no Union government ministers, commissioners and officials should force or threaten Puducherry officials to speak Hindi," he said.

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK on Saturday urged the Union Government to take action against National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahezadi who forced Tamil-speaking officials to converse in Hindi in Puducherry. In a statement, DMK State Convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva said in a review meeting on the Centre's welfare schemes on Friday, Shahezadi spoke in Hindi with officials, who did not understand the language. "When a senior official requested her to speak in English so that they can understand, she faulted them for not knowing Hindi, citing it was the National language. She also questioned the IAS officials how could they work without knowing Hindi, since it was an all-India service" he said. Condemning her behaviour, Siva questioned how an NCM member could consult with Puducherry authorities without knowing the official language. The meeting did not go well, as a result of which Puducherry minorities have been affected, he added. "India is diverse. However, since the BJP came to power, it has been trying to bring one religion, language, education and culture to the whole country in order to destroy the country's diversity. It will ruin the country in every way. But the Union rulers are giving more promotions to the politicians, judges, and lawyers who cooperate with this attitude of the Centre. Thus they are also working to fulfil the Centre's objective," he charged. He urged the Centre to send a commission member who knows English, to hold meetings in Tamil at Puducherry. "Further, the Centre should also ensure that no Union government ministers, commissioners and officials should force or threaten Puducherry officials to speak Hindi," he said.