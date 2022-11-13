Final flood alert issued for areas near Vaigai river 

By Express News Service

THENI: The PWD declared a final flood alert to people residing on the banks of Vaigai river after the water level of Vaigai dam reached 70.01 feet of its full capacity of 71 feet, and as much as 4,239 cusecs of excess water was released to the river as of 8 pm on Saturday.



The dam had earlier reached its full capacity of 71 feet on October 23, following which a final flood alert was announced for residents along the banks of Vaigai in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.



In another instance, when the water level reached 70 feet due to incessant rains, as much as 7,000 cusecs of surplus water was released initially. And in order to increase the capacity of the dam, outflow had been gradually reduced.



The water level in Mullaiperiyar dam has also been constantly increasing, giving hope to farmers of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

