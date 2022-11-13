Foam engulfs irrigation canal in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With loads of foam appearing in the irrigation canal that carries water from the Vellakkal irrigation tank to fields nearby, farmers have urged authorities to take measures to prevent pollution in the tank. Following copious rain, the tank had reached its full capacity and excess water was discharged through its branch canals to other water bodies. However, villagers have reported loads of foam about two feet high at the branch canal from a tank in Ayanpappakudi that has been discharging water to Avaniyapuram area in the last two days.



Farmers in the area alleged that the mixing of sewage with the waterbody had led to the foam. Notably, the corporation sewage treatment plant and the city dump yard are situated in the same neighbourhood. "If we use this water to irrigate our fields, the crops and even the soil will get polluted. The city corporation should ensure that sewage is not mixed with the water body, and water hyacinths should be cleared from the tank to increase its storage capacity," they added. Officials have promised to look into the matter.

MADURAI: With loads of foam appearing in the irrigation canal that carries water from the Vellakkal irrigation tank to fields nearby, farmers have urged authorities to take measures to prevent pollution in the tank. Following copious rain, the tank had reached its full capacity and excess water was discharged through its branch canals to other water bodies. However, villagers have reported loads of foam about two feet high at the branch canal from a tank in Ayanpappakudi that has been discharging water to Avaniyapuram area in the last two days.Farmers in the area alleged that the mixing of sewage with the waterbody had led to the foam. Notably, the corporation sewage treatment plant and the city dump yard are situated in the same neighbourhood. "If we use this water to irrigate our fields, the crops and even the soil will get polluted. The city corporation should ensure that sewage is not mixed with the water body, and water hyacinths should be cleared from the tank to increase its storage capacity," they added. Officials have promised to look into the matter.