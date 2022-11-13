 Lok Adalat is a boon for the poor

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: "Lok Adalat is a boon for those who are unable to afford long-drawn legal battles, especially poor families," says N Pandiaraj, a 57-year-old man from Alanganallur. After losing his 20-year-old son, Nagaraj, in a road accident in May 2017, the only consolation Pandiaraj and his family received was the compensation amount of Rs 23.38 lakh ordered by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Madurai in September 2020. But the insurance company, which was directed to disburse the amount, challenged the order.



Unable to bear the pain of reliving his son's accident in each court hearing and mounting legal expenses, Pandiaraj had almost given up the legal battle and the compensation amount. But thanks to Lok Adalat, the problem was resolved. When the appeal filed by the insurance company came before a Bench headed by Justice B Pugalendhi during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, the insurance company agreed to settle the matter by withdrawing its appeal and paying the compensation amount fixed by the tribunal.



Speaking to TNIE, Pandiaraj said, "The case was a constant reminder of our son's death and the manner in which he was taken away from us. We couldn't take it anymore and wanted to relinquish our claim on the compensation. But with the help of Lok Adalat, we were able to put it behind us. The judge and the other members of the Bench understood us and patiently explained what could be done. Lok Adalat is truly a boon for poor families, who cannot afford the long-drawn legal battles, for getting justice."



Pandiaraj's advocate, V Akilan, told TNIE that appeals usually take a long time to conclude, which would cause the litigants great suffering. "In the present case, even if the appeal ends in our favour in the High Court, the company might challenge the order in the Supreme Court, which would ultimately create financial burden on my client. Hence, Lok Adalat is a good alternative where the issue can be settled by both parties concerned once and for all," Akilan added.



The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), along with other legal services institutions, conducts the Lok Adalats. According to NALSA's official website, Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redress mechanisms. It is a forum where disputes or cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Under the said Act, the award (decision) made by the Lok Adalats is deemed to be a decree of a civil court and is final and binding on all parties and no appeal against such an award lies before any court of law. But the Lok Adalat will not decide the matter referred to it, at its own instance. The members of Lok Adalats will only assist the parties in an independent and impartial manner in their attempt to reach an amicable settlement of their dispute.

