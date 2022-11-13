Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds life imprisonment of five in immoral trafficking, POCSO case

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and the five were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mahila Court in 2019.

Published: 13th November 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently confirmed the conviction and life sentence imposed on five persons, including three women, in a case involving immoral trafficking and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2017.

While four of them, namely Saradha, Ananthi, Priya and Raja, were convicted of forcing the girl into prostitution, the fifth person, Prakash, was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl. (names changed to protect victim's identity)

According to the prosecution, the girl's parents were Sri Lankan refugees. The three women- Saradha, Ananthi, and Priya- were running a prostitution racket. Saradha lured the victim girl into leaving her home and along with Raja, the three women wrongfully confined the girl in a house in another district, where she was sexually assaulted by Prakash multiple times.

When the girl came back to her parents after 12 days, she narrated the incident. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and the five were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mahila Court in 2019. Challenging this, they filed appeals.

Though a Bench of justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh, which heard the appeals, modified the order to an extent by setting aside the punishment under some of the charges, it still confirmed the life sentence imposed on the convicts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court life sentence immoral trafficking sexual assault
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp