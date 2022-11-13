NCM member denies allegations of Hindi imposition

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: National Commission of Minorities member Syed Shahezadi on Saturday denied her objections to officials speaking in English or Tamil. Asked about it in the press conference, she quipped, "Do you have any objection to my speaking in Hindi ?" She said that she neither understood English or Tamil, when journalists asked her questions.



Minister Sai Saravana Kumar denied that the incident took place in the official meeting on the 15-point programme implementation for minorities. "She was only asking the IAS officials about their knowledge of Hindi, and almost all knew Hindi," he said adding that there was no insistence on Hindi for the other officials. The meeting went on smoothly and implementation of schemes by availing of funds from the Centre was discussed, he said. "The member had asked for a report from the UT government based on which she will make recommendations for scheme implementation.



Briefing media at a conference on Saturday, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) -- a Centrally-sponsored scheme for minorities-- is yet to be implemented in Puducherry. There is a lack of awareness of schemes for minorities, she mentioned.



Shahezadi said, the Chief Secretary In-charge M Raju said a proposal for implementing projects under the PMJVK was sent to the Centre for approval. She met religious leaders earlier in the day and had recommended to government provide grants in aid to 33 aided schools, run by minorities, for the appointment of teachers, and running schools smoothly.



Based on a request for Urdu medium, and Hindi medium schools, from Muslim and Jain minorities, she said she would recommend it to Union Home Ministry and Minorities Ministry. She also directed the government to issue a caste certificate to Jain communities, as they were recognised as a minority community.



With regard to the non-functional Wakf Board, she said that there were members, but the board was defunct due to the vacancy in the chairman post. She told Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Minorities Minister Saravana Kumar to take action for this. After the review meeting, she advised the government to send a report with regard to schemes for minorities, which she would take up with the government of India, said Sai Saravana Kumar.



50 held for staging protest in Puducherry

Around 50 people from five Tamil outfits -- including Tamilar Kalam, Thanthia Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, and Students Federation-- were arrested on Saturday, after staging a protest in front of the Chief Secretariat demanding an apology from NCM member Syed Shahezadi. Demanding an explanation from L-G and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, they alleged she had insulted the Tamil language, and government officials by attempting to impose Hindi at an official meeting.



The outfit members who gathered at Hotel Accord, where a press conference was slated to be held, later came to Chief Secretariat. The police asked the protestors to disperse, stating that any form of protest in front of the Chief Secretariat was not permitted but was allowed a few metres away from the building. Police removed them from the spot and arrested them.

PUDUCHERRY: National Commission of Minorities member Syed Shahezadi on Saturday denied her objections to officials speaking in English or Tamil. Asked about it in the press conference, she quipped, "Do you have any objection to my speaking in Hindi ?" She said that she neither understood English or Tamil, when journalists asked her questions. Minister Sai Saravana Kumar denied that the incident took place in the official meeting on the 15-point programme implementation for minorities. "She was only asking the IAS officials about their knowledge of Hindi, and almost all knew Hindi," he said adding that there was no insistence on Hindi for the other officials. The meeting went on smoothly and implementation of schemes by availing of funds from the Centre was discussed, he said. "The member had asked for a report from the UT government based on which she will make recommendations for scheme implementation. Briefing media at a conference on Saturday, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) -- a Centrally-sponsored scheme for minorities-- is yet to be implemented in Puducherry. There is a lack of awareness of schemes for minorities, she mentioned. Shahezadi said, the Chief Secretary In-charge M Raju said a proposal for implementing projects under the PMJVK was sent to the Centre for approval. She met religious leaders earlier in the day and had recommended to government provide grants in aid to 33 aided schools, run by minorities, for the appointment of teachers, and running schools smoothly. Based on a request for Urdu medium, and Hindi medium schools, from Muslim and Jain minorities, she said she would recommend it to Union Home Ministry and Minorities Ministry. She also directed the government to issue a caste certificate to Jain communities, as they were recognised as a minority community. With regard to the non-functional Wakf Board, she said that there were members, but the board was defunct due to the vacancy in the chairman post. She told Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Minorities Minister Saravana Kumar to take action for this. After the review meeting, she advised the government to send a report with regard to schemes for minorities, which she would take up with the government of India, said Sai Saravana Kumar.50 held for staging protest in Puducherry Around 50 people from five Tamil outfits -- including Tamilar Kalam, Thanthia Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, and Students Federation-- were arrested on Saturday, after staging a protest in front of the Chief Secretariat demanding an apology from NCM member Syed Shahezadi. Demanding an explanation from L-G and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, they alleged she had insulted the Tamil language, and government officials by attempting to impose Hindi at an official meeting. The outfit members who gathered at Hotel Accord, where a press conference was slated to be held, later came to Chief Secretariat. The police asked the protestors to disperse, stating that any form of protest in front of the Chief Secretariat was not permitted but was allowed a few metres away from the building. Police removed them from the spot and arrested them.