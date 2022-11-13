Part-time teachers ask TN govt not to cut their pay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Part-Time Teachers Association has urged the school education department not to cut their salaries for the rain holidays announced in different districts but let them compensate for their absence by working on some other day as they work for only 12 days a month. “We get a salary of Rs 10,000, and are not allowed to take leave without pay cuts,” said members of the association.
