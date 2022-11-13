Periyasamy gets no relief in plot allotment case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding strong documentary evidence to prove criminal conspiracy and breach of trust, the Madras High Court has refused to quash the cases filed against a minister I Periyasamy and close relatives of two All India Service officers in an illegal allotment of housing plots under the government discretionary quota (GDQ).

Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by I Periasamy, who was the Minister for Housing and Urban Development in the previous DMK regime during 2006-11, M Parvin, wife of retired IPS officer Jaffar Sait, A Rajamanickam, then secretary to CM, and Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam who sought quashing the cases pending against them before a special court for MP/MLA cases.

“This court finds that there are sufficient ground for proceeding against A4 and A5 and further, there are materials against A2 and A6 as well. Hence the question of quashing the case does not arise,” the judge said in the order.

The judge further noted in the case, all the accused are party to the criminal conspiracy and they committed criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct. The corruption by a public servant is an offence against the State and the society at large.

The State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that on the complaint of A Shankar (Savukku Shankar), a case was registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act by the DVAC. During the course of investigation, additional facts of the accused, involvement of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by the public servant and others were unearthed.

Parvin and Durgashankar were allotted plum plots at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in violation of the allotment rules and eligibility norms.The other case, in which, the court refused to quash the case against Periasamy is related to allotment of a plot to late former CM M Karunanidhi’s personal security officer Ganesan.

Meanwhile, in another order, Justice Nirmal Kumar declined the plea of K Ponmudi to discharge him from a case filed against him for sanctioning license to his son Goutham Sigamani for quarrying red sand. The license was granted during the tenure earlier DMK government.

