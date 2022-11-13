PM Modi to visit Puducherry in December 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Puducherry in December to lay the foundation stone for a new Legislative Assembly complex at an outlay of Rs 225 crore. The PM will also inaugurate the Freedom Fighter’s tribute wall at Beach Road and other projects, Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam told media on Friday.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the flyover to be constructed at an outlay of Rs 113 crore, the airport runway expansion. He will inaugurate Industrial Zone at Sederapet among other projects.

Arrangements are being made for the PM's visit, said the Speaker adding that he had extended an invitation and the former assured Selvam he would come. Now, the venue of the new Legislative Assembly complex is being decided upon by the government, and will be finalised soon, said the Speaker.

Meanwhile, for the first time in Puducherry, 128 lawyers have been appointed as notaries in the UT by the Notary Cell, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice. The notary status will last for the next 15 years. Selvam thanked the Union Law Minister and officials.

