Relief from rain for a few days from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will have a respite from rains for a few days starting Monday before a new low pressure area (LPA) forms over the Bay of Bengal around November 17, according to Indian Meteorological Department officials.“The weather models show new LPA forming around the Andaman sea around November 16-17, but it is too early to tell where it will head and its intensification,” said a Met official.

The department added that the LPA which caused heavy rainfall and consequent inundation in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, had weakened and is likely to move west-northwest wards across Kerala and merge with Arabian sea.

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Sunday. Chennai will see partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will have a respite from rains for a few days starting Monday before a new low pressure area (LPA) forms over the Bay of Bengal around November 17, according to Indian Meteorological Department officials.“The weather models show new LPA forming around the Andaman sea around November 16-17, but it is too early to tell where it will head and its intensification,” said a Met official. The department added that the LPA which caused heavy rainfall and consequent inundation in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, had weakened and is likely to move west-northwest wards across Kerala and merge with Arabian sea. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Sunday. Chennai will see partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain.