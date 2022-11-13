Home States Tamil Nadu

Remove water from paddy fields in 21 districts: TN CM Stalin

The CM conveyed his appreciation to government employees who are working overtime during the monsoon.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the rain situation at the Secretariat on Saturday and directed officials to pump out water from 40,500 hectares of paddy fields in 21 districts. Stalin also directed that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force be sent to districts such as the Nilgiris, Ranipet, Dindigul and Theni, while five teams of the state counterpart be stationed in Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Mayiladuthurai.

Officials said 4,452 people from 2,729 families in Mayiladuthurai, and 68 people in Chengalpattu are in relief camps. The CM conveyed his appreciation to government employees who are working overtime during the monsoon.

