Systematic work will take BJP to the masses in Tamil Nadu, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and BJP election strategist Amit Shah on Saturday exhorted party functionaries to work hard at the grassroots level to succeed in elections.

Shah, who was given a rousing reception at the BJP state headquarters here, interacted with senior party functionaries. He spent about an hour there before returning to New Delhi.

Asked whether Shah made any remarks about the next Lok Sabha elections, party sources said he spoke in a way that boosted the morale of functionaries. Pointing to the election of four MLAs, said the party should work to get many MPs. He also asked party leaders to work systematically to reach out to the masses, they said.

BJP state president K Annamalai said BJP functionaries gave a memorandum to Shah about the false cases being foisted against BJP men in Tamil Nadu. The Union minister promised to look into the issue, he said.

Former BJP State president CP Radhakrishnan has requested Shah to strengthen the intelligence wing and provide more NIA stations in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Coimbatore.

Responding to a question, Annamalai said, the prime minister has been very fond of Tamil Nadu and has been paying much attention to the welfare of this State. "On Friday, after the Gandhigram event, I accompanied the prime minister for an hour and he asked many things about Tamil Nadu and its needs."

Questioned whether Amit Shah spoke about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said, Amit Shah spoke about the growth of the party and there were no discussions about the alliance or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

