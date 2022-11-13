Home States Tamil Nadu

Troubles inundate as extreme weather continues in Madurai 

Though officials said the corporation had cleared stagnant water from most areas, especially low-lying areas, residents are not wholly pleased.

Published: 13th November 2022

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The intermittent rain that began in the wee hours of Saturday continued till afternoon and water stagnation was witnessed in several parts of the city. Minister of Commercial Taxes P Moorthy inspected the areas and urged the city corporation and district administration to expedite measures to drain out water from residential areas.

According to the India Meteorology Department, Madurai reported an average of 30.7 mm of rainfall on Saturday, and several areas, including Thirumangalam and Tallakulam, witnessed over 50 mm of rainfall on the day. Major commercial areas like Vilakkuthun, Goripalayam, and Nellupettai markets reported inundation, while water mixed with sewage flooded several roads leaving pedestrians in the lurch. Officials managed to drain out the stagnated water from Goripalayam, Masi street and other areas.

Visiting affected areas in the Madurai East constituency, Minister Moorthy said, "Sporadic rainfall has been occurring across the State in recent times. As per instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, all MLAs have been inspecting their respective constituencies. Most of the wards in the Madurai East constituency are extension areas. As UGD and water pipeline works are underway, some roads have become muddy following rains. For now, temporary relaying will be taken up, and I have asked the officials to put in place superior quality roads here within six months."  

Though officials said the corporation had cleared stagnant water from most areas, especially low-lying areas, residents are not wholly pleased. "Sewage mixed with rainwater is flooding all streets and this will lead to the spread of infectious diseases," said Murugesan, a resident of Madurai.

Also speaking, Muthumari, a vegetable vendor, said, "The continuous rainfall is affecting our business hugely. We had set up makeshift tents using tarpaulin and big umbrellas, as we didn't want to miss the weekend sales. However, due to the downpour, our stock is getting spoiled quickly. Our debts are mounting due to this."
