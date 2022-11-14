Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC checks stability of its school buildings

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap, accompanied by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials, inspected rain-affected areas in the city and checked out relief measures.

Published: 14th November 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  In view of the heavy rains that have been lashing the city over the last few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started a drive to check the stability of its school buildings.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap, accompanied by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials, inspected rain-affected areas in the city and checked out relief measures.

The team checked the progress of desilting works in the stormwater drains in the east zone, and work to drain water that had stagnated in the Kuniyamuthur higher secondary school. Prathap said corporation school headmasters have been instructed to report on the stability of school buildings.

“We recently demolished four buildings that were in a dilapidated condition. A report has been sought from all the corporation school headmasters on the stability of the buildings,” he said, adding other buildings in the city limit are also under CCMC’s lens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC School building
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp