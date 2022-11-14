CCMC checks stability of its school buildings

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the heavy rains that have been lashing the city over the last few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started a drive to check the stability of its school buildings.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap, accompanied by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials, inspected rain-affected areas in the city and checked out relief measures.

The team checked the progress of desilting works in the stormwater drains in the east zone, and work to drain water that had stagnated in the Kuniyamuthur higher secondary school. Prathap said corporation school headmasters have been instructed to report on the stability of school buildings.

“We recently demolished four buildings that were in a dilapidated condition. A report has been sought from all the corporation school headmasters on the stability of the buildings,” he said, adding other buildings in the city limit are also under CCMC’s lens.

COIMBATORE: In view of the heavy rains that have been lashing the city over the last few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started a drive to check the stability of its school buildings. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap, accompanied by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials, inspected rain-affected areas in the city and checked out relief measures. The team checked the progress of desilting works in the stormwater drains in the east zone, and work to drain water that had stagnated in the Kuniyamuthur higher secondary school. Prathap said corporation school headmasters have been instructed to report on the stability of school buildings. “We recently demolished four buildings that were in a dilapidated condition. A report has been sought from all the corporation school headmasters on the stability of the buildings,” he said, adding other buildings in the city limit are also under CCMC’s lens.