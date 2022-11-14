Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple assaulted in old-age home, warden arrested

According to police sources, Jebastin (65) and his wife Jayamani (60), of Sowripalayam near Peelamedu are staying in the home, run by a minority institution, for the last three years.

Published: 14th November 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  An elderly couple, who were staying in a private old age home near Keeranatham, was severely beaten up by the warden of the home. He was arrested on Sunday, and the district Social Welfare department, who is authorised to monitor such homes, has initiated a probe into this issue.

According to police sources, Jebastin (65) and his wife Jayamani (60), of Sowripalayam near Peelamedu are staying in the home, run by a minority institution, for the last three years. Jayamani was working as a cook in the home while Jebastin worked in a mill near Gandhipuram. He goes to work in the morning and returns in the evening.

On Friday, at around 11 pm, when Jayamani was working in the kitchen, she heard an inmate screaming and rushed to check. She saw the warden  S Prason (44) from Balaji Garden near Periyanaickenpalayam her husband with a metal walking stick. The elderly man was unable to bear the pain and fell on the floor screaming.

Jayamani intervened and questioned the warden, but he allegedly ignored her and even assaulted her. They husband and wife sustained bleeding injuries.  After he left the place, the other inmates booked called an 108 ambulance and sent the couple to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Saravanampatti police received a complaint from the couple from the hospital and interrogated the warden at his home on Saturday.  “The victim was in an inebriated state and argued with the warden when he asked him to bring a glass of milk. In a fit of rage, the warden beat up the elderly man and his wife with a walking stick. The home does not have a health care centre,” a police officer said.

Following the interrogation, Prason was arrested under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

District Social Welfare Officer P Thangamani said they are inquiring about the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly people Old age home
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp