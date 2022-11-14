Direct bus from Tiruttani to Nellai launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To improve connectivity between the northern and southern districts, the SETC recently introduced a new ultra-deluxe semi-sleeper bus from Tiruttani to Tirunelveli. This direct daily bus is expected to cut travel time, and benefit over five lakh in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram.

With a fare of Rs 615, the bus will leave Tiruttani at 6 pm and reach Tirunelveli at 6.20 am with stops at Arakkonam, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruchy, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kovilpatti. On the return, the bus will leave Tirunelveli at 6.30 pm and reach at 6.50 am. At present, commuters use two SETC buses to reach Madurai.

An official said online booking is available on: https://www.tnstc.in/home.html.

