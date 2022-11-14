Forest dept unlikely to receive Tantea land anytime soon

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government had announced that Tantea would return 2,152 hectares of land to the forest department. But it may take quite some time before the region is free of human habitation and becomes home to wildlife.

Tantea sources said the corporation has to settle several issues including finalising the VRS package to workers and transferring eligible workers to other units.

Out of 2,152 hectares, eight division offices, residential quarters, and staff quarters are spread over 1,152 hectares at Naduvattam, Cherangode, Cherambadi, Coonoor and Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district and 1,000 hectares in Valparai in Coimbatore district.

Tantea sources said, “As per the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) norms, 1.7 workers have to be engaged for a hectare for plucking tea leaves. But Tantea has only 0.7 workers per hectare. Inability to engage enough pluckers is one of the reasons for why the government arrived at the decision.”

“Initially, the department had about 12,000 workers. Now it’s down to 3,800 as most retired or moved to other jobs. We are negotiating with workers who are above the age of 50 years to opt for VRS. This is being done for their welfare. We are also searching for a suitable land with the help of the revenue department to shift the workers who will be selected based on medical grounds, seniority etc. from the present locations,” the official said.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government (Environment, Climate Change and Forests) Supriya Sahu said the decision to hand over land to the forest department has been taken because of the financial loss suffered by Tantea and this is one of the steps that could make it profitable.

“The areas earmarked for the forest department are inaccessible and unprotected area. But it is early to fix a time limit for us to receive the land as we have to carry out various works,” she said, adding wildlife will benefit from the move. Further, she recalled the forest minister’s assurance that the decision would not affect the livelhood of Tantea employees.

