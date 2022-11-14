Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government allocates Rs 5.28 crore for PAP memorial

The GO further directed to name the chief engineer’s office after former Union Finance minister C Subramaniam.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The State government has passed a Government Order to construct a memorial for the people who lost their lives while implementing the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) and has allotted Rs 5.28 crore for the project. The Parambikulam Aliyar Project was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on October 7, 1961.

The memorial will be established by the Public Welfare department in the water resources department’s chief engineer’s office in Chinnampalayam in Pollachi, where the previous government had proposed a memorial for V K Palanisamy Gounder, considered as the father of PAP.

While the works to construct a memorial for Gounder are underway, the government has now modified the plans to also establish a memorial for other people who had lost their lives as a tribute to them.

The GO further directed to name the chief engineer’s office after former Union Finance minister C Subramaniam. As per GO, a single-storeyed building will also be constructed on the premises at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

As per an official, the State government will also install statues of C Subramaniam, VK Palanisamy Gounder and Pollachi N Mahalingam on the campus. This whole project is estimated to cost Rs  4.28 crore.

