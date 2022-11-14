Thattu kadai: Inciting gestures

By Express News Service

Inciting gestures

An incendiary speech by Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh threatening his rivals (BJP cadre) has created a flutter in political circles. A video that went viral on social media platforms shows the DMK leader making hand gestures suggesting that he would slit the throats of his foes if they caused any disturbance during DMK functions. The BJP was quick to file a complaint against him at the Kottar police station. Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi exhorted that nobody should make provocative speeches in the district. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are staging protests urging the police to take action against the mayor.

One for the road!

Like most cities, Tirunelveli, too, has roads managed by the Corporation and the Highways Department. As residents have been protesting for several years against the Highway Department, raising perennial issues of accident-causing potholes and lack of maintenance, Corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and Collector V Vishnu came up with a plan. They proposed to shift the roads to the jurisdiction of the Corporation and discussed it in the recently-held area sabhas. Politicians and highway officials outrightly rejected the efforts by the IAS duo. Subsequently, the commissioner sought help from the minister-cum-district-in-charge RS Rajakannappan. But an MLA, holding DMK’s top post in the district, asked the commissioner to give up on his plan in front of the minister. The rumour mills are working overtime that politicians and highway officials, a well-oiled nexus, fear losing ‘commission’ if the roads are brought under the purview of the municipal body.

Biriyani interruptions

In Tenkasi’s Alangulam, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran chaired a party meeting at a marriage hall on Saturday. Right before his keynote address, DMK district secretary Siva Padmanathan delivered his speech. Before signing off Padmanathan made an unforgettable announcement: “Celebrating victory in the election, the district’s presidium chairman has arranged non-vegetarian food, cooked with 22 goats and several chickens, for the party cadre.” A few seconds after Ramachandran took to the stage and began his keynote. The distracted crowd of cadre dispersed, making a bee-line towards the kitchen. The minister then retorted to the crowd, “Maama (uncle), sit down. Briyani will be there. Eat it later.” However, his efforts were in vain, and the cadre ended their party meeting with an early but sumptuous lunch.

On a ‘free’ trip

Armed with a sack full of ladies fingers, an elderly farmer, Lakshmi of Viralimayanpatti village, purchased a luggage ticket during her free travel on a government bus from Nadavakottai in Dindigul to Usilampatti in Madurai. Estimating the weight to be over 50 kg, the conductor urged her to buy two luggage tickets instead of one. Despite her explanations, he fined her. An outraged Lakshmi lodged a complaint at the Usilampatti town police station, seeking action. Police personnel found that her sack weighed only 24 kg, and have now alerted the TNSTC for further action.

(Contributed by Abdul Rabi, Thinakaran Rajamani, Vignesh V. Compiled by Archita Raghu)

Inciting gestures An incendiary speech by Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh threatening his rivals (BJP cadre) has created a flutter in political circles. A video that went viral on social media platforms shows the DMK leader making hand gestures suggesting that he would slit the throats of his foes if they caused any disturbance during DMK functions. The BJP was quick to file a complaint against him at the Kottar police station. Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi exhorted that nobody should make provocative speeches in the district. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are staging protests urging the police to take action against the mayor. One for the road! Like most cities, Tirunelveli, too, has roads managed by the Corporation and the Highways Department. As residents have been protesting for several years against the Highway Department, raising perennial issues of accident-causing potholes and lack of maintenance, Corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and Collector V Vishnu came up with a plan. They proposed to shift the roads to the jurisdiction of the Corporation and discussed it in the recently-held area sabhas. Politicians and highway officials outrightly rejected the efforts by the IAS duo. Subsequently, the commissioner sought help from the minister-cum-district-in-charge RS Rajakannappan. But an MLA, holding DMK’s top post in the district, asked the commissioner to give up on his plan in front of the minister. The rumour mills are working overtime that politicians and highway officials, a well-oiled nexus, fear losing ‘commission’ if the roads are brought under the purview of the municipal body. Biriyani interruptions In Tenkasi’s Alangulam, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran chaired a party meeting at a marriage hall on Saturday. Right before his keynote address, DMK district secretary Siva Padmanathan delivered his speech. Before signing off Padmanathan made an unforgettable announcement: “Celebrating victory in the election, the district’s presidium chairman has arranged non-vegetarian food, cooked with 22 goats and several chickens, for the party cadre.” A few seconds after Ramachandran took to the stage and began his keynote. The distracted crowd of cadre dispersed, making a bee-line towards the kitchen. The minister then retorted to the crowd, “Maama (uncle), sit down. Briyani will be there. Eat it later.” However, his efforts were in vain, and the cadre ended their party meeting with an early but sumptuous lunch. On a ‘free’ trip Armed with a sack full of ladies fingers, an elderly farmer, Lakshmi of Viralimayanpatti village, purchased a luggage ticket during her free travel on a government bus from Nadavakottai in Dindigul to Usilampatti in Madurai. Estimating the weight to be over 50 kg, the conductor urged her to buy two luggage tickets instead of one. Despite her explanations, he fined her. An outraged Lakshmi lodged a complaint at the Usilampatti town police station, seeking action. Police personnel found that her sack weighed only 24 kg, and have now alerted the TNSTC for further action. (Contributed by Abdul Rabi, Thinakaran Rajamani, Vignesh V. Compiled by Archita Raghu)