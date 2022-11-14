VCK member killed, son injured over damaged Thevar picture

Home States Tamil Nadu

“The issue was settled by police but on Sunday afternoon, an armed gang led by Mukesh went to Marimuthu’s house and murdered him.

THOOTHUKUDI:  Security was tightened in Thoothukudi south police limits after a Scheduled Caste member belonging to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was murdered on Sunday afternoon allegedly by members of a dominant Hindu community.

Police said the incident happened three days after Marimuthu, the VCK member, and a man identified by police as Mukesh clashed after the former’s minor son allegedly tore a poster of Muthuramalinga Thevar put up by Mukesh near an Ambedkar statue.

“The issue was settled by police but on Sunday afternoon, an armed gang led by Mukesh went to Marimuthu’s house and murdered him. When his minor son tried to stop them, the gang also attacked him. The child sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Thoothukudi government hospital,” police said.

Police are combing through CCTV footages to identify the gang members who are on the run. Police said a case of murder and offences under SC/ST Act will be registered. Further inquiry is on.

