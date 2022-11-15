Children's Day: Tomorrow's chiefs 'assume office'

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Children's Day this year had in store unforgettable moments for the kids at schools, hostels and shelter homes in the district, thanks to some of Collector J Meghanath Reddy's ingenious initiatives. Under the theme 'Indraya Kulandhai Nalaya Mudhalvan' (today's child tomorrow's leader), students donned the role of teachers and HMs, and took classes for their classmates, while a lucky few spent the day with the Collector.



Under the 'One day with Collector' programme, five children randomly picked from shelter homes and hostels, including one from the Narikuravar community, got to be with Collector Reddy from morning till lunch and observe administrative activities. He also took the kids (two boys and three girls) along for school inspections. "I will cherish this day forever. After witnessing the day-to-day affairs of such an important office, I feel motivated to pursue something big in life," said S Nadhiya, a Class 9 student from Government Adi-Dravidar Welfare High School in Kottaiyur.



Meanwhile, back at the government schools in the district, children took up the duties of teachers and headmasters. Dhanalakshmi S, a Class 12 student from Thangammal Periyasamy Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, who took up the role of the school HM, said she got to understand how a person should function and behave when trusted with a serious responsibility.



Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said the main objective of holding these events was to inculcate a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students. In a manner of role reversal, teachers recited Thirukural verses, proverbs, and news items at the beginning of the day. Some teachers also performed dances much to the students' amusement.



What surprised Class 12 student S Jeyasri, who got to function as the assistant headmistress at her school, was the amount of work a teacher has in addition to taking classes. Meanwhile, M Sathana got to teach vector algebra to her classmates. "I get scared when facing an audience. But I think I have overcome that fear after teaching my friends aspects of my favourite subject," she said.



Not just the students, the teachers too had an action-packed day. Headmistress of the school T Janci Rani (59) said she relived many memories on the day. "I used to read English news at the school assembly when I was a student. After several decades, I read the news again at the assembly today. We all got to celebrate a riveting Children's Day this year," she added.

