CMC ragging: Madras HC initiates suo motu proceedings

Madras High Court (File photo)

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the recent ragging incident in Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, where students were paraded half-naked by seniors, the Madras High Court on Monday said discipline is key for the growth of students.

The first bench made the observations while taking up a suo motu writ petition for hearing. What is the point of securing even gold medals if the students are not following discipline, asked the bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar. We took cognisance of this matter to initiate suo motu proceedings, it noted, and directed the CMC management to file a report in two weeks on the action taken.

Pointing to the unseemly incidents that happen in law colleges, the judges questioned whose responsibility it was to prevent such incidents in a reputed institution like CMC; and such incidents would wean away students from coming to the institution. “We are bothered about the future,” the bench said. Doctors belong to a noble profession, also considered divine, the bench said, adding that when a person is fighting for life, after God, only a doctor can give life to him.

The counsel, appearing for the college, submitted that a committee headed by the college dean looked into the matter, and seven final-year students were placed under suspension. An FIR was registered by the Bagayam police. He added that the wrong-doers would be sacked from the institution if the inquiry found them guilty. This comes after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

