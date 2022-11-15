Coimbatore: Bikers take over walkers track in Valankulam

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents flagged lack of security measures in smart city project locations, after some people were spotted performing stunts with two-wheelers on the walkers track at Valankulam lake on Sunday.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has allotted Rs 65.93 crore under the smart city project for the beautification and other developmental works near the lake, which is the highest amount of funds allocated by the civic body for water bodies. While the works on one side of the lake have been completed and opened to the public, the works on the other side are expected to be completed by January 2023.

Janaki, a resident of Sivaram Nagar, who visits the place regularly, said, “Incidents like these happen frequently during weekends. While people visit the beautified Valankulam lake during the weekend to spend some quality time with their family, a few youngsters ride on the pathway meant only for walking and perform stunts there, creating nuisance. Lack of enough security personnel and CCTV cameras at the spot is one of the main reasons for such acts. The CCMC and police must identify the people and take stringent action against them.”

Further, locals alleged that tipplers use the newly built children’s play area to consume liquor at night.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that the civic body shall lodge a complaint with police. “As the works are yet to be fully finished, we haven’t installed CCTV cameras at the spot.

Currently, about three security personnel are deployed at the place and they are on round-the-clock duty. We shall call for tender soon and deploy additional security. CCTVs will also be installed in every nook and corner of the water body to avoid similar incidents in the future,” he added.

