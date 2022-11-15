Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector should retrieve house from my daughters: Petitioner woman

The woman, A Krishnammal, said she had bought the house in 1976 and raised the two daughters, who are now married, after her husband's death 35 years ago.

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: An 85-year-old woman petitioned Tenkasi District Collector P Akash on Monday to retrieve her house from her two daughters alleging that they are asking her to vacate by not giving her food after the house was registered in their name.

The woman, A Krishnammal, said she had bought the house in 1976 and raised the two daughters, who are now married, after her husband's death 35 years ago. "Based on their request, I registered my house in my daughters' name. They asked me to vacate the house and are not giving food to me after the property registration. Hence, the district administration should take steps to retrieve my house," she said.

Villagers of Chokkalingapuram of A.P. Nadanoor urged the district Collector to stop the operation of a stone quarry. They alleged that the blasting in the quarry has caused cracks in their house walls. In Tirunelveli, Nellai Maavatta Pothu Jana Pothu Nala Sangam President M Mohammed Ayyub petitioned District Collector V Vishnu for the renovation of Natham Thamirabarani river bridge connecting Melapalayam to the town.

"The bridge, constructed in 1961 is filled with potholes. Since it lacks a parapet, the passengers may fall into the river. The district administration should take steps to repair it," he said.

