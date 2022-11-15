Home States Tamil Nadu

Eye on jobs, TN to update college syllabus

Following elaborate meetings with industry experts, the syllabus is being tweaked with a focus on the current market demands and required skills.  

Published: 15th November 2022

pic: Ashwin Prasath

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To increase placements in government arts and science colleges, the State Higher Education Department has chalked out a roadmap that involves the complete overhaul of the current curriculum. The department also plans to implement the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which aims at upskilling students, in the colleges over the next two to three months.

According to senior officials, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has commenced work on overhauling the syllabus of the government arts and science colleges.  Following elaborate meetings with industry experts, the syllabus is being tweaked with a focus on the current market demands and required skills.  

The new curriculum is likely to be implemented in the next academic year. “The new syllabus will have more elective subjects so that students can study courses on technical skills along with their core subject,” added a higher education department official.

According to the official, the existing syllabus has become obsolete. “While campus placements happen every year in government colleges, and few like Presidency College report 80% placement rates, things can be much better. Our students have potential. With changes in the syllabus and enhancing their skills, we can help them find better jobs.”.

While the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has already been implemented in engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, the scheme is slated to be put in place at government arts and science colleges. Skills beneficial for the students will be mapped out, and they will be encouraged to enroll in courses on the portal.

Online courses and blended courses with both online and offline content are available in the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ portal, said officials. Apart from the modern technical programmes, the portal would also provide students the opportunity to learn Cambridge English courses, and technical skills and provide inputs and training on how to crack competitive examinations.

