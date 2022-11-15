Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang robs 12K cash, mobiles from man

Published: 15th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 25-year-old man was arrested for robbing phones and Rs 12,000 cash from two youth after promising to sell them gaming headsets at low prices. Search is on for three associates of the suspect.

Sources said Santhosh Kumar of Subramaniyapuram befriended four men, identified as Vinoth (28) of Sembadayarkulam, Dhinesh (25) of Kalkinattruvalasai, Chinnamani (23), and Indukumar (24) of Sembadayarkulam, while playing online games. One of the suspects phoned Kumar and claimed he was selling branded gaming headphones at low rates.

"Upon instructions from the man, Kumar and one of his friends went to Perungulam Tollgate to meet the four men. The men took them to a nearby coconut grove and began to threaten the duo. The gang robbed them of Rs 12,000 cash and mobile phones," they added. Uchipuli police have arrested Dhinesh and initiated a lookout for the remaining three.

