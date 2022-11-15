Govt to hold events on inclusive education till Dec 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to raise awareness about inclusive education in government schools, the integrated school education department is conducting a series of events from Children’s Day to December 3, International Day of Disabled Persons. The programme was kick-started on Monday with a pledge in schools, stressing the right to education.

The events include awareness rallies on November 16 in two high or higher secondary schools in each panchayat union. Students from Classes 6 - 9, school management committee members, local leaders and doctors can participate in the rally. Arts and culture activities will be conducted on November 17 and 22.

“Students can also be encouraged to write positive statements about their disabled friends, as part of the activity. Doctors and nurses can also be invited to the events to stress the importance of enrolling disabled children at the right time in the schools,” said a circular from the director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Sports competitions for disabled students will be held on November 29 at inclusive education (IE) centres. At least 30 students must participate in each centre, and the department has released `20.6 lakh for the completions. The best-performing students should be encouraged to participate in State-level competitions.

The line-up includes arts and culture activities at IE centres on November 25 and a film screening on December 2. The events will conclude with students singing the National anthem in sign language on December 3.

The department allocated Rs 20 lakh for schools across the State to improve the environment for disabled children in elementary sections. There are a total of 1.3 lakh disabled children who were enrolled in government schools this year, the circular added.

CHENNAI: In an effort to raise awareness about inclusive education in government schools, the integrated school education department is conducting a series of events from Children’s Day to December 3, International Day of Disabled Persons. The programme was kick-started on Monday with a pledge in schools, stressing the right to education. The events include awareness rallies on November 16 in two high or higher secondary schools in each panchayat union. Students from Classes 6 - 9, school management committee members, local leaders and doctors can participate in the rally. Arts and culture activities will be conducted on November 17 and 22. “Students can also be encouraged to write positive statements about their disabled friends, as part of the activity. Doctors and nurses can also be invited to the events to stress the importance of enrolling disabled children at the right time in the schools,” said a circular from the director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Sports competitions for disabled students will be held on November 29 at inclusive education (IE) centres. At least 30 students must participate in each centre, and the department has released `20.6 lakh for the completions. The best-performing students should be encouraged to participate in State-level competitions. The line-up includes arts and culture activities at IE centres on November 25 and a film screening on December 2. The events will conclude with students singing the National anthem in sign language on December 3. The department allocated Rs 20 lakh for schools across the State to improve the environment for disabled children in elementary sections. There are a total of 1.3 lakh disabled children who were enrolled in government schools this year, the circular added.