Inspector accused in gang rape of tribal women 11 years ago remanded in custody

VILLUPURAM: A police inspector, accused in the gang rape of irular tribal women from Thirukovilur, has been remanded in judicial custody following orders from the SC/ST Special Court in Villupuram on Monday.

K Srinivasan, who was serving as inspector at Arakkonam police station, had been absconding after he appeared for bail application at the Villupuram district court on May 16. The case was adjourned to Friday, said official sources.

The alleged police brutality took place in 2011 when personnel from Thirukovilur police station took a few irular men and women for interrogation in a case. Four policemen allegedly raped four tribal women in a eucalyptus grove while 11 other members of their families were tortured in police custody.

After the families sought legal recourse with help of a few activists, PV Ramesh of Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation filed a petition in 2012 in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe. The court, however, ordered a probe by a special officer at the rank of additional superintendent of police.

Even a decade after the incident, the chargesheet against the five cops has not been filed at the Villupuram district court. According to sources, V Gomathi, who was then an additional superintendent of police and special investigation officer, had filed a chargesheet implicating five policemen from Thirukovilur police station for the crime. The report was returned for a few corrections, but has not been submitted in court, the source added.

