Home States Tamil Nadu

Inspector accused in gang rape of tribal women 11 years ago remanded in custody

The alleged police brutality took place in 2011 when personnel from Thirukovilur police station took a few irular men and women for interrogation in a case.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A police inspector, accused in the gang rape of irular tribal women from Thirukovilur, has been remanded in judicial custody following orders from the SC/ST Special Court in Villupuram on Monday. 

K Srinivasan, who was serving as inspector at Arakkonam police station, had been absconding after he appeared for bail application at the Villupuram district court on May 16. The case was adjourned to Friday, said official sources.

The alleged police brutality took place in 2011 when personnel from Thirukovilur police station took a few irular men and women for interrogation in a case. Four policemen allegedly raped four tribal women in a eucalyptus grove while 11 other members of their families were tortured in police custody.

After the families sought legal recourse with help of a few activists, PV Ramesh of Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation filed a petition in 2012 in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe. The court, however, ordered a probe by a special officer at the rank of additional superintendent of police.

Even a decade after the incident, the chargesheet against the five cops has not been filed at the Villupuram district court. According to sources, V Gomathi, who was then an additional superintendent of police and special investigation officer, had filed a chargesheet implicating five policemen from Thirukovilur police station for the crime. The report was returned for a few corrections, but has not been submitted in court, the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang rape tribal women
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp