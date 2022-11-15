Home States Tamil Nadu

'Meter crisis' piles up 3,000 applications for power supply in Tiruchy

Around 1,500 applicants of the pending applications received single-phase power connections, but are waiting for meters to be installed, sources said.

Published: 15th November 2022

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Over 3,000 applications for single-phase power supply connections have been pending in Tiruchy for the past two months, sources from the electricity board, Tiruchy, said. Though the applicants were provided with temporary connections, as per official records, the applications are still pending as meters are yet to be fixed, official sources, pointing to a "shortage of meters," added.

Around 1,500 applicants of the pending applications received single-phase power connections, but are waiting for meters to be installed, sources said. The applications mainly included connections for shops and households. P Mohan, the president of the southern consumer and people protection movement, said, "Consumers have severely been affected.

The board provided connections on time, but have been delaying the installation of metres. In some places, they even installed old meters. However, the amount they collected from consumers include the price for meters as well, which are yet to be installed. A deadline should be set in place to avoid such unwarranted delay." An official told TNIE, "The process has been initiated as per the records.

Initially, we provide a temporary supply of `12 per unit. It is true that there was a delay in fixing meters for single-phase connections due to a shortage." The official added that the State government recently provided the board with around 5,000 single-phase meters. They are now being tested, the official said.

"We can only test up to 300 meters per day. However, we are speeding-up the installation process." S Sedi Alagan, the chief engineer of the electricity board, Tiruchy, said, "We distributed around 1,500 meters in the past four days and we are in the process of testing the remaining ones. The issue will be resolved in the matter of days."

