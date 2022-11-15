Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea seeks final reports on excavations at Alagankulam

The litigant G Thirumurugan, an advocate from Ramanathapuram, submitted Alagankulam is believed to have been an important trade centre during the Sangam era.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Monday issued notice to the State Archaeological department on a PIL filed seeking directions to publish the final reports relating to the archaeological excavations  at Alagankulam village, Ramanathapuram.

The litigant G Thirumurugan, an advocate from Ramanathapuram, submitted Alagankulam is believed to have been an important trade centre during the Sangam era. Many antiquities, which can prove the existence of ancient urban Tamil civilisation, were unearthed during the excavations in the village from 1980 to 2017, he said. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad adjourned the case for a week, for the government’s response.

