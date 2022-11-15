Protest held seeking govt job, compensation for Mayandi's family

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 500 people belonging to an intermediate caste staged a protest in front of the district collectorate on Monday, demanding compensation and a government job for the family of S Mayandi, who was murdered on Thursday allegedly by youth belonging to another intermediate caste.



Seevalaperi villagers and members of a few caste-based organisations said they had requested the police to provide them protection after Sudalaimadan temple priest Durai's murder last year. "Now, another member of our community has been hacked to death. The authorities should ensure our protection. All guilty of Mayandi's murder should be arrested at the earliest, and the victim's wife should be provided with a job and compensation," they added.



The protesters dispersed after Collector V Vishnu promised to forward their demands to the State government. Meanwhile, Mayandi's relatives refused to receive his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the fourth day on Monday. Police surveillance has been intensified in Seevalaperi village and the city following the murder.

