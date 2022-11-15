Home States Tamil Nadu

Reply sought on plea seeking administrative sanction for pipeline project

The litigant, T Rathinavel of Theni, submitted that the project was proposed to lay a 62-km pipeline to bring surplus rainwater from Kullappa Goundan Patti stream to the Andipatti region in Theni.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a reply from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to direct the government to grant administrative sanction for a pipeline project in Theni.

The litigant, T Rathinavel of Theni, submitted that the project was proposed to lay a 62-km pipeline to bring surplus rainwater from Kullappa Goundan Patti stream to the Andipatti region in Theni. "Through this project, a total of 21 Public Works Department (PWD) tanks, apart from over 300 small ponds and 'ooranis', as per existing revenue records, are estimated to receive water," he added. This would also help in recharging the groundwater table in over 150 villages in Andipatti block, the litigant said. However, the project is awaiting administrative sanction since last year, he stated and sought the above direction.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the government counsel to get a response from the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp