Reply sought on plea seeking administrative sanction for pipeline project

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a reply from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to direct the government to grant administrative sanction for a pipeline project in Theni. The litigant, T Rathinavel of Theni, submitted that the project was proposed to lay a 62-km pipeline to bring surplus rainwater from Kullappa Goundan Patti stream to the Andipatti region in Theni. "Through this project, a total of 21 Public Works Department (PWD) tanks, apart from over 300 small ponds and 'ooranis', as per existing revenue records, are estimated to receive water," he added. This would also help in recharging the groundwater table in over 150 villages in Andipatti block, the litigant said. However, the project is awaiting administrative sanction since last year, he stated and sought the above direction. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the government counsel to get a response from the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for two weeks.