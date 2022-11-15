Residents demand reopening of govt sub-health centre in Gudalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The government sub-health centre, opened in 2001, has been deserted and inoperative for the past 10 years, the residents of Gudalur, Perambalur, urging the authorities concerned for its re-opening, complained.

The centre, which used to function round-the-clock, used to provide first-aid and check-ups to pregnant women, with residents from across villages, including Gudalur, Illuppaikudi and Thimmur, seeking treatment at the health centre on a daily basis.

BP and diabetes medicines used to be sold to patients at the health centre. However, due to reasons ranging from lack of proper maintenance to security, the health centre pulled down its shutters in 2001, forcing residents for an alternative of a government primary health centre in Kolakkanatham, which is about five kms away. With the elderly of the village facing commutation constraints to the five-km-away health centre, the residents, once again, reiterated their demand for reopening the sub-health centre here.

They await a formal response. K Aravinthan, a resident, told TNIE, "The centre functioned well in the initial years. Later, due to various reasons including declining patient footfall and improper maintenance of the building, the centre closed down. At present, we have to travel all the way to Kolakkanatham or Perambalur GH in case of an emergency.

The elderly especially have been affected by this as they are left with little to no choice but wait for buses or autos during an emergency." T Nandhakumar, another resident, said, "We could seek treatment at the 24x7 centre anytime we wanted.

However, we are now forced to go to the Kolakkanatham PHC even to get aid for a mild fever or headaches, incurring travel expenses. So the authorities should inspect the building, paint and clean it." An official from Perambalur Health Services said, "I will inspect and take the steps required."

