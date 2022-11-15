Silk cocoon export hit due to rains: Farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The export of silk cocoons from Dharmapuri took a severe hit with the incessant northeast monsoon rains in the past three days and mulberry farmers worry that production will dip if the situation continues.

Dharmapuri is one of the largest producers of silk cocoons, with an area of over 521 acres dedicated to the cultivation of Mulberry fields. An average of 850 tonnes of cocoons are produced every year. Traders stated that despite prices being stable, the arrival of silk cocoons was very low in the market.

Commenting on the matter, MG Maniavannan, a mulberry farmer from Madhikonplayam said, “During the rainy season, the moisture usually seeps into the cocoons and reduces the quality of the silk produced. This year, the rains have been continuous since June and there has been a respite for only a few weeks in between. So many batches have failed. However, the prices are stabilized due to the increase in demand.”

Another farmer, M Elango from Pennagaram said, “For the past three days the market had very few arrivals. If the cocoons are exposed to rain, the farmers would lose profits and this might be the reason for low arrivals.”

Speaking to TNIE, J Ashokan, Junior Assistant in the Sericulture Market said, “Though we only got 300 kg of the cocoon on Wednesday against an average of a tonne, the market is stable as the cocoons are brushed every ten days. A slight fluctuation during these 10 days is not concerning. On Monday, we received over 2,800 kg and sold it for Rs 18,97,173. At present, the price of a kg of cocoon ranges from Rs 753 to Rs 510.”

DHARMAPURI: The export of silk cocoons from Dharmapuri took a severe hit with the incessant northeast monsoon rains in the past three days and mulberry farmers worry that production will dip if the situation continues. Dharmapuri is one of the largest producers of silk cocoons, with an area of over 521 acres dedicated to the cultivation of Mulberry fields. An average of 850 tonnes of cocoons are produced every year. Traders stated that despite prices being stable, the arrival of silk cocoons was very low in the market. Commenting on the matter, MG Maniavannan, a mulberry farmer from Madhikonplayam said, “During the rainy season, the moisture usually seeps into the cocoons and reduces the quality of the silk produced. This year, the rains have been continuous since June and there has been a respite for only a few weeks in between. So many batches have failed. However, the prices are stabilized due to the increase in demand.” Another farmer, M Elango from Pennagaram said, “For the past three days the market had very few arrivals. If the cocoons are exposed to rain, the farmers would lose profits and this might be the reason for low arrivals.” Speaking to TNIE, J Ashokan, Junior Assistant in the Sericulture Market said, “Though we only got 300 kg of the cocoon on Wednesday against an average of a tonne, the market is stable as the cocoons are brushed every ten days. A slight fluctuation during these 10 days is not concerning. On Monday, we received over 2,800 kg and sold it for Rs 18,97,173. At present, the price of a kg of cocoon ranges from Rs 753 to Rs 510.”