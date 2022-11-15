Stock millets in ration shops, inform public for healthy eating habits

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stocking millets in ration shops and creating awareness about consuming it can help raise public awareness about healthy eating habits, said Madurai Medical College Dean Dr A Rathinavel on Monday. He was delivering a seminar in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to mark World Diabetes Day.

"Many people believe that consuming only rice is healthy. In such a scenario, millets will not be bought from ration shops, even if it is implemented. So without educating them about the importance of eating healthy foods and regular exercise, we cannot reduce the rising number of diabetes patients," he added.



Guru Meenatchi, professor of science and nutrition from agricultural college and research institute, explained how millets can be added in a variety of foods, to students and nurses seated in the hospital. Earlier in the day, around 300 paramedical students and faculty from Madurai Medical College conducted an awareness rally, which started from GRH main campus and ended in the medical college building via collectorate road.

A food awareness exhibition was conducted in the diabetology department. Head of the department Dr Subbiah Eagappan and Dr Vijayaragavan medical superintendent were present. Similarly, students and faculty of Madurai AIIMS conducted an awareness rally and medical camp in Thoppur village. The residents were screened to check obesity and non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes.

