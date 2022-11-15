Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: New concrete link road to reduce traffic on Tamil Salai from Dec

Speaking to TNIE, the mayor said the concrete road project was pending since 2017, despite the issuance of tenders. "The project was updated and taken up at a cost of Rs 47 crore.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: If all goes as planned, the concrete link road from Third Mile to Fourth Gate constructed along the Buckle Canal sooner will open for public use next month. This would surely curb the traffic snarls along the Palayamkottai Road (Tamil Salai), said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

The city corporation had constructed a six-km-long concrete road under the smart cities mission project on either side of the canal, which carries floodwater from Korampallam tank to the Gulf of Mannar, traversing through Third Mile, Millerpuram, KVK Nagar, Muthu Krishnapuram, Cruz Puram and Trespuram. A three-km portion of this road is now slated for inauguration in December.

Speaking to TNIE, the mayor said the concrete road project was pending since 2017, despite the issuance of tenders. "The project was updated and taken up at a cost of Rs 47 crore. The three-km stretch from Third Mile to Fourth Gate is almost ready. This was all done after I took charge as the mayor in April of this year. Even mini-buses and lorries will be allowed to use the road. We had to request the TANGEDCO to shift eight EB poles and two transformers situated in the middle of the road. Grillworks along the parapet of the canal, paver block, cycling track, lighting provisions, and setting up of traffic islands at Millerpuram church corner and Teachers Colony are pending," he said.

It may be noted that tailbacks on arterial roads at Tamil Salai, Anna Nagar, and Jeyaraj road during peak hours have been a long-standing predicament for the commuters and the city corporation. The heavy inflow of vehicles from the outskirts and Tirunelveli, and inadequate road infrastructure for vehicles to reach Ettayapuram road from southern and western parts of the city have been a major concern among the road users.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in its action plan had recently suggested that proper management of vehicular traffic through flyovers and necessary road infrastructure might reduce air pollution in the industrial town of Thoothukudi.

