Tirunelveli Corpn sets up study centre in Palayamkottai bus stand building

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: An air-conditioned study centre was inaugurated on the first floor of Palayamkottai bus stand by Collector V Vishnu for students preparing for competitive exams on Monday in the presence of the City Municipal Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan and Commissioner Sivakrishnamurthy. "In a first in the State, the Tirunelveli corporation has set up a study centre in a bus stand building that was constructed under the smart city scheme. The size of this centre is 1,420 sqft," said the civic body in a statement.



In his inaugural address, Vishnu said the centre will benefit students, who have been preparing for competitive exams in open parks and the corporation stadium until now. "The centre would have books on general knowledge, study materials and newspapers. It will also have AC, seating, drinking water, CCTV and toilet facilities. Persons with disabilities can use the lift to reach the first floor. As many as 50 students can use the centre at a time, from 9 am to 9 pm. They will be charged only `12 per day and the amount thus collected will be used to pay the hall's electricity bill," he said.



The collector further said another centre costing Rs 2 crore would be constructed in Kulavanikarpuram by the employment and skill development department. "Steps will also be taken to construct such centres in rural parts of the district and organise seminars on various topics there. IAS and IPS officers will be invited to such programmes," he said.



After it was opened for public use a few months ago, the first floor of Palayamkottai bus stand had been remaining unused as no trader wanted to set up shop there. Hence, Vishnu and Sivakrishnamurthy jointly took steps to set up a study centre here. Speaking to media persons, Vishnu said if any hall or floor of the Tirunelveli new bus stand is not commercially viable, that will also be turned into a study centre.

