TN govt to pay for illegal detention orders: Madras HC

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: To end the “callous” manner in which detention orders are passed in TN, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court decided on Monday that a cost would be imposed on the State whenever a detention is found to be illegal.

Passing the order on two habeas corpus petitions (HCPs), a bench of justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh said the cases made them question the way they deal with preventive detention cases. They noted that scores of HCPs are filed daily, challenging orders of detention passed under the TN Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber law offenders, Drug offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand offenders, Sexual-offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 (Act 14 of 1982). “These petitions are admitted and taken up after about four to six months, owing to the backlog of cases, and are inevitably allowed directing the release of the detenues,” the judges added.

Referring to HCPs challenging ‘Goondas’ detention, the judges said detention orders had to be quashed in 86% of the 517 cases disposed of by the Madurai Bench this year, and the rest were closed as they had become infructuous. “There is not a single case under the Goondas Act in the current year before the Madurai Bench where the order of detention has been upheld,” the judges said.

‘84% detention orders in TN under Goondas Act’

FOR the past 11 years, Tamil Nadu has ranked first in India in taking people under preventive detention, they said. As per a 2020 report published by the State Crime Records Bureau, 84.3% of detention orders passed in the State were under the Goondas Act, they added.

“Given the vast array of powers under the Act (Act 14 of 1982), and the wide definition of ‘goonda’ under Section 2(f), the Act has become the favourite hunting ground for the police to deal with common criminals and other undesirables.

In other words, preventive detention has become an instrument of convenience whereby such elements are dealt with on the sure knowledge that once a detention order is passed, such persons are bound to be jailed for at least three-six months, pending reference to the Advisory Board or a challenge before this court by way of a petition for habeas corpus,” the judges observed.

Saying that nothing has changed even after various judgments by the Supreme Court and high court against the “callous” practice, the judges decided that whenever it is found that the detention was made on irrelevant grounds, in addition to quashing the detention order, the court would impose a cost on the State for depriving the person of their liberty.

They went on to direct the government to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to K Jeyaraman (58) of Tenkasi, who was detained under the Goondas Act in September for allegedly protesting against the highways department’s land acquisition proceedings.

Though it was alleged that Jeyaraman used filthy language against the special tahsildar and prevented him from discharging his duties, the judges held that this didn’t disturb public order and require a Goondas detention. In the other HCP, they set aside a detention order passed under the Goondas Act against a 27-year-old man who allegedly bit off the finger of a police constable in an inebriated state, on similar grounds. However, no compensation was awarded to him.

