Two school students die in road accidents in Erode

On Monday morning, Divakar fell from the van it was on a curve near Koneripatti. Police said he was standing on the footboard.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:26 AM

By Express News Service

ERODE: Two school students died in separate accidents in the district on Monday. In the first incident, Divakar, 13, the eldest son Mathaiyan, a resident of Kuthirai Kalmedu near Ammapet, was studying in Class 8 in a government-aided school at Boothappadi. He used to go to school in a private van.

On Monday morning, Divakar fell from the van it was on a curve near Koneripatti. Police said he was standing on the footboard. As he fell down, the rear wheel of the vehicle ran over him. Divakar died on the spot. Ammapet police recovered the body and sent it to Anthiyur Government Hospital. The van driver S Ramraj was arrested.

In the other accident, Kavinesh, 12, son of Murugesan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gobichettipalayam, was studying in Class 8 in a government- aided school. On Monday morning, when he was waiting at the Gandhi Nagar bus stop, a speeding tourist van overturned and fell on Kavinesh. He died on the spot. Kadathur police sent the body to Gobichettipalayam GH. Kadathur police said the van was coming from Wayanad in Kerala.

“15 persons from Wayanad had come for a trip and were on their way to Salem. Four persons, including the driver of the van, were injured and are admitted in Gobichettipalayam GH,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

