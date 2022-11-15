Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Veerappan aides released after 32 years

According to sources Perumal and Andiyappan, who were arrested along with the forest brigand Veerappan’s elder brother Koosa Mathaiyan, have served 32 years in  jail.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Perumal & Andiyappan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two convicts sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for murder were released from the Coimbatore central prison on Sunday evening, after Governor R N Ravi cleared their clemency petition. 
According to sources Perumal and Andiyappan, who were arrested along with the forest brigand Veerappan’s elder brother Koosa Mathaiyan, have served 32 years in  jail.

Mathaiyan, Perumal and Andiyappan were convicted for the murder of three persons, including forest ranger Chidambaram,  at Kongugurupalayam in 1987. They surrendered in 1991, and in 1997, Erode district sessions court sentenced them to life imprisonment. The main accused in the case, Veerappan, was shot dead by a special task force of Tamil Nadu police in an encounter in 2004. 

In October 2017, the three filed mercy petition under Section 433(A) of CrPC. They sought clemency on the grounds that have aged (all are above 70-years), and had spent more than 30 years of imprisonment. The State government referred the  petition to the governor in September 2021, under section 438 of CRPC. Mathaiyan died of age-related illness at Salem GH in May this year. 

On Friday, Governor Ravi granted them clemency considering their good conduct during incarceration, and the order was served to officials in the Coimbatore central prison where Perumal and Andiyappan were detained. 

Perumal hails from Gobinatham in Karanataka. After the incident, their family has scattered allegedly due to pressure from Karnataka police. He is not married, and has an elder sister who lives at Guruvareddiyur in Erode. Sources said Perumal has no support to earn a livelihood. Andiyappan is also from Gobinatham. He has wife and children who are living at Nayambadi near Kolathur in Salem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerappan
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp