Home States Tamil Nadu

Veggie prices soar in Madurai as rain pounds TN

On the other hand, the price of shallots has been on a constant climb since September. The vegetable cost Rs 80-Rs 110 per kg on Monday, which is Rs 10 more than the rate last week.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A busy vegetable market at Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following moderate to heavy rainfall across the State, the arrival of vegetables in Madurai central market has taken a hit, leading to the rise in prices of shallots and tomatoes. Experts cautioned that the prices may soar further in the coming days. Tomatoes that cost Rs 100-Rs 230 per 15-kg crate till last week, were sold for Rs 200-Rs 300 per 15-kg crate on Monday.

On the other hand, the price of shallots has been on a constant climb since September. The vegetable cost Rs 80-Rs 110 per kg on Monday, which is Rs 10 more than the rate last week. N Chinnamayan, president of the central market all traders federation in Madurai, said, "The incessant rainfall across the State has brought down the arrival of produce to the market, and owing to the high demand of tomatoes and shallots, the prices have surged. The arrival of shallots and tomatoes witnessed a further drop of 20% and 40% respectively on Monday. Shallot price is expected to remain high till the next harvest season. Local cultivation has been affected by the rainfall, and tomatoes are being brought in from the neighbouring states."

Rose Mary, a Madurai resident who came to purchase vegetables at the market on Monday, said owing to the high price of shallots most people are buying more big onions now. "With the onset of monsoon, the roads near the market have become muddy and the market premises have got flooded. The city corporation should address these issues," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai heavy rainfall price rise Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp