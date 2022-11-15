Veggie prices soar in Madurai as rain pounds TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following moderate to heavy rainfall across the State, the arrival of vegetables in Madurai central market has taken a hit, leading to the rise in prices of shallots and tomatoes. Experts cautioned that the prices may soar further in the coming days. Tomatoes that cost Rs 100-Rs 230 per 15-kg crate till last week, were sold for Rs 200-Rs 300 per 15-kg crate on Monday.



On the other hand, the price of shallots has been on a constant climb since September. The vegetable cost Rs 80-Rs 110 per kg on Monday, which is Rs 10 more than the rate last week. N Chinnamayan, president of the central market all traders federation in Madurai, said, "The incessant rainfall across the State has brought down the arrival of produce to the market, and owing to the high demand of tomatoes and shallots, the prices have surged. The arrival of shallots and tomatoes witnessed a further drop of 20% and 40% respectively on Monday. Shallot price is expected to remain high till the next harvest season. Local cultivation has been affected by the rainfall, and tomatoes are being brought in from the neighbouring states."



Rose Mary, a Madurai resident who came to purchase vegetables at the market on Monday, said owing to the high price of shallots most people are buying more big onions now. "With the onset of monsoon, the roads near the market have become muddy and the market premises have got flooded. The city corporation should address these issues," she added.

