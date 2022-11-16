Caste Hindu women block entry of SC/ST people in temple, relent after talks with officials

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Protesting against an order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that allowed members of SC/ST communities to offer worship at the Uchi Kalliamman Temple in Sitharevu near Palani, caste Hindu women gathered in front of the temple on Tuesday and refused to let in SC/ST persons. Following talks with the officials, who explained to them the consequences of disobeying the court order, the women left the place, and SC/ST members offered worship inside the temple.



Devotees from all communities had been offering worship at the temple for the past 40 years. However, a few years ago, the temple was closed for worship owing to some issues within the local administration. Meanwhile, members of the caste Hindu community carried out renovation work at the temple and performed 'Kumbabishekam' in March this year. As they were not allowed to enter the temple following the renovation, SC/ST members approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and secured a favourable order.



On Tuesday, when SC/ST members tried to enter the temple in the presence of RDO Sivakumar and police officers, caste Hindu women sat in front of the temple and staged a protest. "We cannot allow their entry. Only our community funded the temple's renovation," they claimed. They called off the protest after talks with officials.

DINDIGUL: Protesting against an order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that allowed members of SC/ST communities to offer worship at the Uchi Kalliamman Temple in Sitharevu near Palani, caste Hindu women gathered in front of the temple on Tuesday and refused to let in SC/ST persons. Following talks with the officials, who explained to them the consequences of disobeying the court order, the women left the place, and SC/ST members offered worship inside the temple. Devotees from all communities had been offering worship at the temple for the past 40 years. However, a few years ago, the temple was closed for worship owing to some issues within the local administration. Meanwhile, members of the caste Hindu community carried out renovation work at the temple and performed 'Kumbabishekam' in March this year. As they were not allowed to enter the temple following the renovation, SC/ST members approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and secured a favourable order. On Tuesday, when SC/ST members tried to enter the temple in the presence of RDO Sivakumar and police officers, caste Hindu women sat in front of the temple and staged a protest. "We cannot allow their entry. Only our community funded the temple's renovation," they claimed. They called off the protest after talks with officials.