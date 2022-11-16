Caste Hindu women block entry of SC/ST people in temple, relent after talks with officials

DINDIGUL: Protesting against an order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that allowed members of SC/ST communities to offer worship at the Uchi Kalliamman Temple in Sitharevu near Palani, caste Hindu women gathered in front of the temple on Tuesday and refused to let in SC/ST persons. Following talks with the officials, who explained to them the consequences of disobeying the court order, the women left the place, and SC/ST members offered worship inside the temple.
Devotees from all communities had been offering worship at the temple for the past 40 years. However, a few years ago, the temple was closed for worship owing to some issues within the local administration. Meanwhile, members of the caste Hindu community carried out renovation work at the temple and performed 'Kumbabishekam' in March this year. As they were not allowed to enter the temple following the renovation, SC/ST members approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and secured a favourable order.
On Tuesday, when SC/ST members tried to enter the temple in the presence of RDO Sivakumar and police officers, caste Hindu women sat in front of the temple and staged a protest. "We cannot allow their entry. Only our community funded the temple's renovation," they claimed. They called off the protest after talks with officials.
DINDIGUL: Protesting against an order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that allowed members of SC/ST communities to offer worship at the Uchi Kalliamman Temple in Sitharevu near Palani, caste Hindu women gathered in front of the temple on Tuesday and refused to let in SC/ST persons. Following talks with the officials, who explained to them the consequences of disobeying the court order, the women left the place, and SC/ST members offered worship inside the temple.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Fight began over household expenses before Shraddha's murder: Aaftab reveals
Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal, rains to resume in Tamil Nadu
Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by TMC MP's car in West Bengal
TN footballer's death: Human Rights Commission seeks report from state health department
Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Kumari' gets OTT release date
Delhi Excise scam: Court allows Sisodia-aide Arora to turn approver