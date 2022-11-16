Coimbatore police unveils mobile app for real time traffic info

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists in Coimbatore will soon get real time updates about traffic and road blockades thanks to the ‘roadEase’ app by the city police in collaboration with Google Maps. Addressing media after unveiling the app on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said,

“We have taken up the initiative with the support of Google Maps to ease traffic flow in the city through the roadEase app. If there is any traffic congestion at any place or blockade due to road works, accidents or special events like temple festivals and processions, the information would be updated on real time basis on Google Maps, which will help the commuters.”

He said all the arrangements for the initiative have been completed and it will come into action in three days. “Coimbatore will become the second city in the State, after Chennai, to implement this. Traffic police will update the information about any congestions on the roads through an app specifically developed for the purpose, which will be verified and approved by an officer, following which people will get the information,” he said.

He said the traffic police personnel will be trained to use the app. Vijay Kumar Dhatwalia, head of data products of Lepton, the firm which has developed the app, said, “As many as 16 cities across the country have implemented the facility, which would reduce the time of commuters. Chandigarh was the first city in the country to implement it in 2021.”

Bike Rally

Balakrishnan said that as part of awareness program on road safety for women, a bike rally, with 4,000 women participants will be organised on November 19. All the participants will drive from Hindusthan College in Nava India to Codissia at 8 am on November 19 as part of the rally.

COIMBATORE: Motorists in Coimbatore will soon get real time updates about traffic and road blockades thanks to the ‘roadEase’ app by the city police in collaboration with Google Maps. Addressing media after unveiling the app on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said, “We have taken up the initiative with the support of Google Maps to ease traffic flow in the city through the roadEase app. If there is any traffic congestion at any place or blockade due to road works, accidents or special events like temple festivals and processions, the information would be updated on real time basis on Google Maps, which will help the commuters.” He said all the arrangements for the initiative have been completed and it will come into action in three days. “Coimbatore will become the second city in the State, after Chennai, to implement this. Traffic police will update the information about any congestions on the roads through an app specifically developed for the purpose, which will be verified and approved by an officer, following which people will get the information,” he said. He said the traffic police personnel will be trained to use the app. Vijay Kumar Dhatwalia, head of data products of Lepton, the firm which has developed the app, said, “As many as 16 cities across the country have implemented the facility, which would reduce the time of commuters. Chandigarh was the first city in the country to implement it in 2021.” Bike Rally Balakrishnan said that as part of awareness program on road safety for women, a bike rally, with 4,000 women participants will be organised on November 19. All the participants will drive from Hindusthan College in Nava India to Codissia at 8 am on November 19 as part of the rally.