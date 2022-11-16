Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider equal treatment for Special Olympics winners: Madras HC

The litigants highlighted the disparities in the cash awards and other benefits provided by the governments for the two categories of sportspersons.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Union and State governments to consider providing equal treatment to winners of Special Olympics, on a par with Olympic medal winners.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while disposing of a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed in 2019, which alleged that the government is not extending proper recognition and support to sportspersons with intellectual disabilities, who won medals in Special Olympics.

The litigants highlighted the disparities in the cash awards and other benefits provided by the governments for the two categories of sportspersons. While a gold medal winner of the Special Olympics is given a maximum cash prize of Rs 5 lakh by the Union government, a sportsperson who wins a gold medal in an Olympic game is awarded Rs 75 lakh cash prize, they pointed out. The inequality continues even in job reservation given to achievers, the litigants claimed, adding that a similar attitude is followed by the State government.

When the case was heard on Tuesday, the judges directed both governments to consider the petitioners’ request “favourably” and take a decision within three months.

Kallakurichi school could reopen soon
Chennai: The private school in Kallakurichi, which witnessed large-scale riots after the death of a Class 12 girl in July, may get permission for reopening Classes for 9 to 12 depending on the report to be filed by the State. Justice R Suresh Kumar, who heard a plea filed by Latha Educational Trust seeking permission to reopen the school, on Tuesday expressed his views that Classes 9 to 12 may be allowed initially and a decision can be taken after the government and the school management filed affidavits in this regard. Factors, including security, have to be taken into account before taking a final decision on the matter, he said, adding that after seeing the functioning of the school, it can be decided on further permission for other classes. The matter was adjourned to November 21. ENS

