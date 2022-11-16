Home States Tamil Nadu

Deserted by children, 69-year-old widow in pursuit to retrieve house

"My second daughter, Tamilselvi, said she would take care of me. So I gave the house, spread across 3 cents, in Mettupatti at Lourdhammalpuram as a gift deed to her in September 2020.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 69-year-old widow has urged the district administration to take steps to retrieve the house she gifted to her daughter, alleging that she has abandoned her. The woman, S Ganesammal from Mettupatti, is a mother of nine children, including four sons. She lost her husband Shanmugavel in 1995 and raised her children through domestic work. She said her son is involved in fishing and chunk diving, but was hesitant to support her.

"My second daughter, Tamilselvi, said she would take care of me. So I gave the house, spread across 3 cents, in Mettupatti at Lourdhammalpuram as a gift deed to her in September 2020. However, she refused to pay for my basic and medical expenses after getting the house in her name. She also asked me to leave the house often. So I submitted a petition to the district administration in August 2022, which is pending with the social welfare department," she added.

Ganesammal further alleged Tamilselvi, who lives in Erode, has been threatening to sell or lease the house ever since the petition was submitted. "Many land brokers are coming to look at the house. The district administration must cancel the gift deeds before she chases me out of the house. I am helpless as it is difficult for me to do hard work now due to diabetes among other difficulties," she added.

A senior official said the petition is under process as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which gives 90 days time to dispose of the petition. "Inquiries with Ganesammal and Tamilselvi are over. A report will be sent to the revenue divisional officer, who will take the final decision," added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp