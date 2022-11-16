Deserted by children, 69-year-old widow in pursuit to retrieve house

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 69-year-old widow has urged the district administration to take steps to retrieve the house she gifted to her daughter, alleging that she has abandoned her. The woman, S Ganesammal from Mettupatti, is a mother of nine children, including four sons. She lost her husband Shanmugavel in 1995 and raised her children through domestic work. She said her son is involved in fishing and chunk diving, but was hesitant to support her.

"My second daughter, Tamilselvi, said she would take care of me. So I gave the house, spread across 3 cents, in Mettupatti at Lourdhammalpuram as a gift deed to her in September 2020. However, she refused to pay for my basic and medical expenses after getting the house in her name. She also asked me to leave the house often. So I submitted a petition to the district administration in August 2022, which is pending with the social welfare department," she added.



Ganesammal further alleged Tamilselvi, who lives in Erode, has been threatening to sell or lease the house ever since the petition was submitted. "Many land brokers are coming to look at the house. The district administration must cancel the gift deeds before she chases me out of the house. I am helpless as it is difficult for me to do hard work now due to diabetes among other difficulties," she added.



A senior official said the petition is under process as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which gives 90 days time to dispose of the petition. "Inquiries with Ganesammal and Tamilselvi are over. A report will be sent to the revenue divisional officer, who will take the final decision," added the official.

